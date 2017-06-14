After brief lull, Pak fires unprovoked in Nowshera on LoC

JAMMU: After a brief lull, Pakistani Army yet again violated the ceasefire agreement by firing heavily on forward ward Indian posts on the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Jammu region.

Earlier cross border firing in Nowshera stopped at 1230 hours but it resumed at 2045 hours. “Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of Small arms heavy automatics and Recoilless Rifles from 2045 hours late this evening along the Line of Control (LC) in Nowshera sector,” defence spokesman here said. (AGENCIES)

