Advisor to CM meets Governor

Posted on 22/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
SRINAGAR, June 21: Prof. Amitabh Mattoo, Advisor to the Chief Minister, met Governor N.N. Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Prof. Mattoo briefed the Governor about the recent initiatives to meet the challenge of knowledge and some of the other steps underway for advancing the interests of higher education.
The Governor stressed on Prof. Mattoo the crucial importance of safeguarding the functioning of educational institutions at all levels and ensuring against the academic careers of students being wasted by unrest and public order.

This entry was posted in kashmir news, State.
