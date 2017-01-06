ABVP demands action against those who disrespected National Anthem

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 5: A delegation of ABVP, led by State secretary Varsha Jandial, called on Speaker of J&K Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta and submitted him a memorandum demanding strict action against the disrespecting attitude of public representatives, including Governor of the State, towards National Anthem in J&K Assembly.

The ABVP delegation said that the way public representatives disrespected the National Anthem, was really unacceptable to the citizens of the country and such anti-Constitution people should not liable to be on their chairs. “Those who do not know how to fulfill their fundamental duty of respecting our National Anthem, could not represent the public or State. They are providing a different outlook to the Constitution by their acts. It seems that the law makers themselves breaking the laws,” said Varsha.

The delegation comprised of ABVP State joint secretary Mustafa Ali, State office secretary Avinash Sethi, Jammu Vibhag organizing secretary Ganesh Kunde, Jammu Mahanagar president Govind Sharma and Jammu Mahanagar secretary Deepak Gupta.

