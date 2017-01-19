Abu Dabi Crown Prince to be chief guest at R-Day function

NEW DELHI: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is coming to India on Janaury 24 on a three-day visit during which he will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

Prince Zayed, who is also Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of United Arab Emirates, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, senior officials and captains of industry.

During the visit, he would call on President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari besides holding discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bilateral, regional and global issues of common interest, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said here today.

This is the second visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to India since February 2016. (AGENCIES)

