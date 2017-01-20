Absence of Ministers leads to adjournment

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 19: The absence of Minister for Industries and Commerce Chander Parkash Ganga and his deputy during the discussion on the grants of their departments led to adjournment of the Legislative Assembly for a brief period today.

When the discussion was going on, MLA Bashir Ahmad Dar pointed out absence of Minister for Industries and Commerce Chander Parkash Ganga and his deputy Ajay Nanda and said, “this indicates non-seriousness on the part of the Government”.

“What is the fun of participating in the discussion on grants when the concerned Ministers are not available to listen our concerns and suggestions”, he said while seeking intervention of Deputy Speaker, Nazir Ahmed Gurezi, who was conducting the proceedings of the House at that time.

On this, National Conference’s Ali Mohammad Sagar demanded that House should be adjourned. “Who will take note of the concerns of the MLAs in the absence of concerned Ministers”, he asked.

Taking serious note of absence of the Ministers, Deputy Speaker adjourned the House for 10 minutes. However, within next three minutes Industries and Commerce Minister Chander Parkash Ganga as well as his deputy Ajay Nanda entered the House which led to re-start of the proceedings.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With