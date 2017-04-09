Aakash launches new franchise center in Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 8: Aakash, India’s leading institute for Medical and Engineering coaching, announces the launch of its new franchise center in Udhampur.

Aakash Educational Services Pvt Ltd, like its other 161+ centers in the country, has purposefully launched Franchise centre in city of Jammu & Kashmir to help aspiring medical and engineering students achieve success at State as well as National level entrance exams.

Besides Medical and Engineering Classroom courses, Aakash will also provide coaching for Foundation level classes for NTSE, Olympiads etc for class VIII, IX and X students.

J C Chaudhry, Managing Director AESPL, inaugurated the centre at Udhampur.

Apart from national level engineering and medical preparation, the programs at this centre also aim at offering assistance to students for the State Board exams preparation as well. Special study material covering Board syllabus will be provided to State Board batch students, so that they can score well in XII Board exams as well as excel in entrance exams like NEET, JEE, etc.

The centre will also be equipped with AESPL’s innovative Aakash iTutor labs, where in a classroom enrolled student can view the recorded lectures of top medical, engineering and foundation faculties at any time. This helps students cover missed out topics or view lectures where they were not sure & wanted to view full lecture again.

J C Chaudhry, Managing Director, AESPL commented, “Our mission is to reach every corner of the country and take engineering and medical aspirants closer to their dreams. We have achieved the reputation of dispensing best in class educational services after years of hard work and experience and now we want to make these services accessible to as many students as possible in India”.

This will have corporate teachers & staff, which will be selected, trained and mentored by head office. The centre will equip the aspirants, keen to crack Medical and Engineering entrance and State Board exams, with Aakash’s seamless quality education and ambience.

