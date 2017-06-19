8 PoK guests arrive, 2 Kashmiris cross over to other side of LoC

SRINAGAR: With Eid-ul-Fitr round the corner, only eight guests from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) arrived here while two Kashmiris crossed over to the other side of Line of Control (LoC) in the weekly Karvan-e-Aman bus, operating between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad. Four people returned to the other side of the LoC this evening at the Kaman Post in Uri sector, official sources said.

They said eight PoK residents, including two women, arrived at Kaman Post after crossing the Aman Setu, peace bridge, on foot to meet their relatives, separated in 1947.

They said two Kashmiris, including a woman, crossed over to the other side of LoC to meet their relatives. As many as four PoK residents, including a woman and three children, returned to their homes. (AGENCIES)

