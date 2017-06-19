sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

8 PoK guests arrive, 2 Kashmiris cross over to other side of LoC

Posted on 19/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

SRINAGAR: With Eid-ul-Fitr round the corner, only eight guests from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) arrived here while two Kashmiris crossed over to the other side of Line of Control (LoC) in the weekly Karvan-e-Aman bus, operating between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad. Four people returned to the other side of the LoC this evening at the Kaman Post in Uri sector, official sources said.

They said eight PoK residents, including two women, arrived at Kaman Post after crossing the Aman Setu, peace bridge, on foot to meet their relatives, separated in 1947.

They said two Kashmiris, including a woman, crossed over to the other side of LoC to meet their relatives. As many as four PoK residents, including a woman and three children, returned to their homes. (AGENCIES)

