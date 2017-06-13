8 killed in rain-triggered floods in Mizoram, North India still hot

NEW DELHI: Eight people were killed and six went missing in floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Mizoram even as hot weather conditions prevailed in Delhi, where mercury crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark again.

Flash floods wrecked havoc at Tlabung in Mizoram’s Lunglei district, while National Highway 54, which links the state with Assam, was cut off at different places due to landslides in many districts.

As many as 350 houses have submerged since yesterday in different parts of the state in the flash floods.

Landslides and incessant rains have blocked several roads in Aizawl town, and power supply lines were snapped and telecommunication system was disrupted in the state capital.

Assam witnessed massive water logging across Guwahati due to incessant rains, while landslides occurred at three places — Kamakhya, Zoo Road and Chandmari– in the state capital, which constitutes most of the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

In view of incessant rains lashing Guwahati since this morning, massive water logging and floods has thrown life out of gear.

Hundreds of houses went under water, the impact of which was severe due to water flowing down from the nearby hills. (AGENCIES)

