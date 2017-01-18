8 employees suspended

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Jan 17: Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash, today conducted a surprise inspection of various Government offices in the district during which he suspended eight employees for remaining unauthorized absent from their duties.

The DC accompanied by Joint Director Planning, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Chief Medical Officer Tehsildar Baramulla and other concerned officers visited offices of Animal Husbandry, Cooperative, Irrigation & Flood Control ITI and Mini-Secretariat Baramulla.

During the inspection, Dr. Naqash suspended eight employees including 2 gazetted officers. The DC said that such a drive will be held on routine basis to curb the menace of absenteeism.

