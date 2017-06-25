7 killed, 1 injured after tree falls on cable car in Gulmarg

SRINAGAR: Seven people, including four tourists from Delhi, were killed and a person was injured when a tree fell on a cable car chair due to strong winds at world famous ski resort of Gulmarg this afternoon, official sources said.

They said rescue operation is going on to evacuate about 100 people stranded on the cable car after the accident.

They said a tree fell on one of the chairs of Gandola cable car, connecting Gulmarg base camp with Affarwat, the highest skiing point, resulting in death of six persons and injuries to two others.

The injured were rushed to hospital in a very critical condition where one of them succumbed, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Jayant Andraskar, Manshea Andraskar, Anagha Jayant and Janhvi, all residents of Delhi. Three locals, identified as Mukthar Ahmad, Jan Mohammad and Farooq Ahmad, were also among those killed, they said. (AGENCIES)

