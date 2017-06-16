sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

6 policemen killed as militants ambush police party

Posted on 16/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

SRINAGAR: Six policemen, including a Sub-Inspector, were killed at Achabal in Anantnag district of South Kashmir after terrorists ambushed a police party today.

The Station House Officer identified as Sub Inspector Feroz, a resident of Pulwama, fell victim to indiscriminate firing from militants, Director General of Police S P Vaid said here.

The other martyred include a driver and four other policemen who were on a routine round in their jeep, he said.

Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the attack, a senior police official said, adding they wanted to take revenge of the Arwani encounter in which their local commander Junaid Mattoo is believed to have died.

The encounter at Arwani in Bijbehara area broke out this morning and all the three militants are believed to be dead. No bodies have been recovered so far.

Army has been moved out and was combing the area, officials said. (AGENCIES)

