6 policemen killed as militants ambush police party

SRINAGAR: Six policemen, including a Sub-Inspector, were killed at Achabal in Anantnag district of South Kashmir after terrorists ambushed a police party today.

The Station House Officer identified as Sub Inspector Feroz, a resident of Pulwama, fell victim to indiscriminate firing from militants, Director General of Police S P Vaid said here.

The other martyred include a driver and four other policemen who were on a routine round in their jeep, he said.

Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the attack, a senior police official said, adding they wanted to take revenge of the Arwani encounter in which their local commander Junaid Mattoo is believed to have died.

The encounter at Arwani in Bijbehara area broke out this morning and all the three militants are believed to be dead. No bodies have been recovered so far.

Army has been moved out and was combing the area, officials said. (AGENCIES)

