Farooq Ahmad appointed CEO ERA

1.Mr. Saugat Biswas, IAS(JK:2006), Transport Commissioner, J&K, shall hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department, relieving Mr. Sanjeev Verma, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department of the additional charge of the post.

2. Mr. Farooq Ahmad Lone, IAS(JK:2009), Officer on Special Duty in the Tourism Department, Civil Secretariat, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency, J&K, relieving Mr. Rohit Kansal, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of the additional charge of the post.

3.Mr. Farooq Ahmad Lone, IAS, shall continue to hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), for Srinagar City for implementation of Smart City Development Project, under Smart City Mission

