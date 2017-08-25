sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Over 99 per cent of microbes inside us unknown to science

Posted on 25/08/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

BOSTON:  Over 99 per cent of the microbes in our body have never been seen or identified, say Stanford scientists who conducted a survey of DNA fragments circulating in human blood.

            The study suggests that our bodies contain vastly more diverse microbes than anyone previously understood.

            “We found things that are related to things people have seen before, we found things that are divergent, and we found things that are completely novel,” said Stephen Quake, a professor at Stanford University.

            Researchers collected samples from 156 heart, lung and bone marrow transplant recipients, along with 32 pregnant women.

            Of all the non-human DNA fragments the team gathered, 99 per cent of them failed to match anything in existing genetic databases the researchers examined.

            Researchers then set about characterising all of that mystery DNA.

            The “vast majority” of it belonged to a phylum called proteobacteria, which includes, among many other species, pathogens such as E coli and Salmonella.

            Previously unidentified viruses in the torque teno family, generally not associated with disease but often found in immunocompromised patients, made up the largest group of viruses.

            “We’ve doubled the number of known viruses in that family through this work,” Quake said.

            Perhaps more important, researchers found an entirely new group of torque teno viruses. Among the known torque teno viruses, one group infects humans and another infects animals, but many of the ones the researchers found did not fit in either group.

            “We’ve now found a whole new class of human-infecting ones that are closer to the animal class than to the previously known human ones, so quite divergent on the evolutionary scale,” Quake said. (AGENCIES)

