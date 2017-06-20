53 Principals, APs transferred

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: Higher Education Department today ordered transfer and posting of 53 Principals, Incharge Principals and Associate Professors with immediate effect.

According to the order issued, Prof Yasmeen Ashaie has been transferred from GDC Bemina and posted at AS College Srinagar, Prof MA Baba from AS College Srinagar will remain attached with Director Colleges till further orders, Prof Yasmeen Kawoosa from GDC Ganderbal to GDC Bemina, Prof Parveen Pandit from COE Srinagar to SP College and Prof Maqsooda Khan from GDC Women Nawakadal to COE Srinagar.

Rifat Geelani has been transferred from New Women’s College Srinagar (AS College Campus) and posted at GDC Women Nawakadal, Maheem Mustafa, UOT to GDC Bandipora has been posted at New Women’s College Srinagar (AS College Campus), Nusrat Javidani, attached with AS College Srinagar has been posted at GDC Pampore, Dr Muzaffar Ahmad Khan from Women’s College Anantnag to Islamia College of Science and Commerce Srinagar and Ali Mohammad Wani from GDC Dooru to Women’s College Anantnag.

Dr Mushtaq Ali Mir has been transferred from GDC Tral and posted at GDC Dooru, Khurshid Ahmad Khan from GDC Beerwah to GDC Tral, Bushra Shamim, attached in AS College Srinagar has been posted at GDC Beerwah, Ghulam Mustafa Hakeem from GDC Tangdhar to GDC Bandipora and Ghulam Nabi Palla has been transferred from GDC Pattan and will look after the post of Incharge Principal GDC Tangdhar.

Basher Ahmad Mir has been transferred from GDC Gool and posted at GDC Boys Pulwama, Abdul Wahid Makhdoomi has been transferred from WC MA Road and will look after the post of Incharge Principal GDC Gool, Farooq Ahmad Andrabi from GDC Kellam to Women’s College Pulwama, Fazal Rahim Beigh has been transferred from GDC Sopore and will look after the post of Incharge Principal GDC Kellam and Ghulam Rasool from GDC Sopore to GDC DH Pora.

Sheikh Aijaz Bashir has been transferred from GDC Bemina and will look after the post of Incharge Principal GDC Larnoo, Dr Shafaqat Hussain Rafiqi from GDC Thathri to GDC Doda, DK Raina from GDC Doda to GDC Khour, Dr Asha Gupta from GDC Khour to GDC Paloura and Dr Yudhvir Singh from GDC Ramban to GDC Thathri.

Rita Bhagat has been transferred from GDC Paloura and posted at GDC Jindrah, Dr NK Resutra from GDC Jindrah to Women’s College Kathua, Ghulam Jeelani Qureshi has been transferred from GDC Bemina to look after the post of Incharge Principal GDC Ramban, Prof KS Koushal, under orders of transfer to GDC Nowshera has been posted at GDC Bishnah and Dr Kuldeep Raj from GDC Bishnah to GDC Nowshera.

Kiran Bakshi has been transferred from WC Gandhi Nagar and posted at COE Jammu, Koushal Samotra from COE Jammu to WC Gandhi Nagar, Ajit Angral from GGM Science College Jammu to MAM College Jammu, Dr Ramesh Chander from MAM College to SPMR College vice Dr SP Sharma who will remain attached with Science College Jammu till further orders and Satinder Singh from Women’s College Kathua to GGM Science College Jammu.

Dr Javid Ahmad Qazi has been transferred from GDC Mendhar and posted at GDC Rajouri, Shabir Hussain Shah from GDC Rajouri to GDC Mendhar, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Lone from GDC Surankote to GDC Poonch, Tajinder Singh from GDC Poonch to GDC Surankote and Dr BA Saudagar from GDC Hadipora to GDC Charar-e-Sharief.

Abdul Majid Sofi has been transferred from GDC Charar-e-Sharief and posted at GDC Women’s Kupwara, Rubeena Jabeen has been transferred from GDC Sumbal and will look after the post of Incharge Principal GDC Hadipora, Dr Nazir Ahmad Ganaie from GDC Women’s Kupwara to Women’s College Sopore, Dr Manzoor Ahmad Lone from GDC Women’s Sopore to GDC Khansahab and Geetanjali Andotra has been transferred from WC Parade and will look after the post of Incharge Principal GDC Banihal.

Abdul Hamid Sheikh has been transferred from GDC Boys Pulwama and posted at GDC Ganderbal, Zahina Naseem has been transferred from SP College Srinagar and will look after the post of Incharge Principal GDC Utersoo, Mushtaq Ahmad Dar has been transferred from WC Baramulla and will look after the post of Incharge Principal GDC Bhaderwah, Nasreen Malik from AS College Srinagar to GDC Bagi-Dilawar and YP Kundal has been transferred from GDC Budhal and will report to Director RUSA for further duties.

RK Tickoo has been transferred from GGM Science College Jammu to look after the post of Incharge Principal GDC Budhal, Dr GM Dar from GDC Sogam to GDC Shopian and Mohammad Shafi Lone has been transferred from GDC Handwara and will look after the post of Principal GDC Sogam.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With