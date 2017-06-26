sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Dhanush mum on possibility of Rajinikanth joining politics

Posted on 26/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Dhanush mum on possibility of Rajinikanth joining politics

MUMBAI:Â Â Actor Dhanush avoided questions on the prospect of his father-in-law and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth joining politics.

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Last month, Rajinikanth hinted that he might join politics, saying, he did not have any political aspirations but “if God wills it, I will enter politics tomorrow.”

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Asked about his opinion on whether Rajinikanth should take the plunge in politics, Dhanush, in the city last evening to launch the trailer of his upcoming Tamil film “VIP 2”, said, “You have seen the invite (of the trailer launch) and it said no questions about politics.”

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  When further asked if actors should join active politics, Dhanush said, “Do you have an opinion on why they shouldn’t? So, I have my opinion, you stick to yours and I will stick to mine.”

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Also present at the trailer launch was Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya, who has directed the film, and Kajol, who co-stars in the comedy-drama. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Social Trends. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top