PM Modi, Tendulkar lead applause for Srikanth

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, among others, lavished praise on Kidami Srikanth for claiming the Australian Open title with a stunning win over reigning Olympic and world champion Chen Long.

It was Srikanth’s fourth Super Series title and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) congratulated the ace shuttler.

“PM @narendramodi congratulates @srikidambi for his accomplishments during #MannKiBaat,” PMO India tweeted.

The triumph is his second successive after clinching the Indonesia Open Super Series Premier title last week and Tendulkar said he was proud of “champion” Srikanth.

“Heartiest congratulations to @srikidambi on winning 2nd successive superseries title. Proud of you champion! #AustralianSS,” wrote Tendulkar on his twitter handle.

Another former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also extended his best wishes as he wrote, “Congratulations @srikidambi on beating reigning Olympic & World Champion Chen Long & winning a 4th Superseries title. Take a bow, Srikanth !

Srikanth’s compatriot H S Prannoy tweeted: “Looks like it’s getting tough for everyone to Clinch titles when Indian boys are in form!! Congrats @srikidambi.”

Denmark shuttler Mathias Boe felt Srikanth’s achievement of winning back-to-back titles was rare.

“Massive congrats @srikidambi back to back titles, not many players have done that. Jai hind.”

Sports Minister Vijay Goel also lauded Srikanth’s second consecutive Super Series title.

“2nd successive Superseries title for @srikidambi. Defeats Olympic champ Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 to become #AustraliaSS winner! Proud of you!,” Goel tweeted.

Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha not only applauded Srikanth but also his coaches, especially national coach Pullela Gopichand.

“Congrats @srikidambi what a stunning win. Salute!! Amazing work Gopichand, Indonesian coaches @GoSportsVoices,” he wrote on his twitter handle.

Tennis ace Sania Mirza said, “@srikidambi on fire love it.. Huge congratulations once again .. Keep it rolling.”

Hockey player Rupinder Pal Singh added, “Congratulations @srikidambi for yet another title! Here’s to many more in the future.” (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With