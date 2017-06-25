PM Modi, Tendulkar lead applause for Srikanth

sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Posted on 25/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, among others, lavished praise on Kidami Srikanth for claiming the Australian Open title with a stunning win over reigning Olympic and world champion Chen Long.

     It was Srikanth’s fourth Super Series title and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) congratulated the ace shuttler.

     “PM @narendramodi congratulates @srikidambi for his accomplishments during #MannKiBaat,” PMO India tweeted.

     The triumph is his second successive after clinching the Indonesia Open Super Series Premier title last week and Tendulkar said he was proud of “champion” Srikanth.

     “Heartiest congratulations to @srikidambi on winning 2nd successive superseries title. Proud of you champion! #AustralianSS,” wrote Tendulkar on his twitter handle.

     Another former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also extended his best wishes as he wrote, “Congratulations @srikidambi on beating reigning Olympic & World Champion Chen Long & winning a 4th Superseries title. Take a bow, Srikanth !

     Srikanth’s compatriot H S Prannoy tweeted: “Looks like it’s getting tough for everyone to Clinch titles when Indian boys are in form!! Congrats @srikidambi.”

     Denmark shuttler Mathias Boe felt Srikanth’s achievement of winning back-to-back titles was rare.

     “Massive congrats @srikidambi back to back titles, not many players have done that. Jai hind.”

     Sports Minister Vijay Goel also lauded Srikanth’s second consecutive Super Series title.

     “2nd successive Superseries title for @srikidambi. Defeats Olympic champ Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 to become #AustraliaSS winner! Proud of you!,” Goel tweeted.

     Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha not only applauded Srikanth but also his coaches, especially national coach Pullela Gopichand.

     “Congrats @srikidambi what a stunning win. Salute!! Amazing work Gopichand, Indonesian coaches @GoSportsVoices,” he wrote on his twitter handle.

     Tennis ace Sania Mirza said, “@srikidambi on fire love it.. Huge congratulations once again .. Keep it rolling.”

     Hockey player Rupinder Pal Singh added, “Congratulations @srikidambi for yet another title! Here’s to many more in the future.” (AGENCIES)

