Karnan sent to jail, complains of chest pain

KOLKATA: Arrested former Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan was today brought here from Chennai and taken to the Presidency correctional home (jail) where he complained of chest pain.

A team of state CID officers brought him by an Air India flight, a senior police officer said.

Karnan, dressed in white shirt and trouser, came out of the airport escorted by policemen in civil dress. He was whisked away by the police when the reporters tried to approach him.

Tight security arrangements were made at the airport where senior police officers, including Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, were present.

“His (Karnan’s) medical tests were completed at the airport and he was taken straightaway to the jail,” the officer said. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With