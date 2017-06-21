Remo D’Souza to make his acting debut

NEW DELHI: After tasting success as a director with films like “ABCD” and “ABCD 2”, choreographer Remo D’Souza is all set to venture into acting.

The 43-year-old star has been approached for a children’s movie, which he thinks would be right for him.

“I have been approached many times but I did not like the scripts. Yes, there is one particular script that I liked and I might do it,” Remo said.

He, however, says acting is “not” something long-term as he will never shift his focus from choreography and filmmaking.

“I’m passionate about dance and making films but acting is not my cup of tea. I have also told this to the people who approached me. But they still wanted me. So I’m going to try acting this time.

“I’m only doing it for the kids. There are a lot of kids in the movie.”

Remo will next direct Salman Khan in a film which is about a father-daughter relationship. The superstar is also taking professional dance training for the movie.

“He is already training for this movie. I can’t tell you the dance form as it’s the main element in the film.”

There were reports that actress Jacqueline Fernandez would be paired opposite Salman but Remo is not ready to divulge the name of a leading lady just yet.

“We have not finalised anybody yet. We’ll decide the cast and the shooting dates once Salman’s ‘Tubelight’ releases.”

The choreographer will be seen on “Dance Plus 3” that will premiere on Star Plus on July 1. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With