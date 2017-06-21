sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Remo D’Souza to make his acting debut

Posted on 21/06/2017
NEW DELHI:  After tasting success as a director with films like “ABCD” and “ABCD 2”, choreographer Remo D’Souza is all set to venture into acting.

The 43-year-old star has been approached for a children’s movie, which he thinks would be right for him.

“I have been approached many times but I did not like the scripts. Yes, there is one particular script that I liked and I might do it,” Remo said.

He, however, says acting is “not” something long-term as he will never shift his focus from choreography and filmmaking.

“I’m passionate about dance and making films but acting is not my cup of tea. I have also told this to the people who approached me. But they still wanted me. So I’m going to try acting this time.

“I’m only doing it for the kids. There are a lot of kids in the movie.”

Remo will next direct Salman Khan in a film which is about a father-daughter relationship. The superstar is also taking professional dance training for the movie.

“He is already training for this movie. I can’t tell you the dance form as it’s the main element in the film.”

There were reports that actress Jacqueline Fernandez would be paired opposite Salman but Remo is not ready to divulge the name of a leading lady just yet.

“We have not finalised anybody yet. We’ll decide the cast and the shooting dates once Salman’s ‘Tubelight’ releases.”

The choreographer will be seen on “Dance Plus 3” that will premiere on Star Plus on July 1. (AGENCIES)

