‘Baahubali 2’ to be screened at Moscow Int’l Film Festival

NEW DELHI: Yet another feather in the cap of ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.’ The blockbuster movie will be screened at the 39th edition of the Moscow International Film Festival.

The special screening at the film festival is part of a series of events to celebrate the 70 years of bilateral relations between India and Russia.

The festival, which is to be held from June 22 to June 29, will also include screening of films like ‘Badman’, ‘A Death In the Gunj’, ‘BeyYaar’, ‘U Turn’ and ‘Kothandi’, trade sources said.

The sources revealed that the films have been chosen to represent the languages being spoken in the varied parts of the country. The movies from six languages, which include Assamese, Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati as well as Hindi, will be showcased at the festival.

Gulshan Grover from ‘Badman’ as well as SS Rajamouli from ‘Baahubali’ will be gracing the event. (AGENCIES)

