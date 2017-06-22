Now, get comprehensive info on art on Google Search and Maps

NEW DELHI, June 21: Art enthusiasts can now explore the world of art comprehensively, thanks to the updated Google Search and Maps services.

A search on Google about a work of art will now fetch additional details including the place where it can be found, the artist who made it, the material used and so on.

“Next time you search for an artist like M F Husain, Google Search will pull up an interactive knowledge panel that will highlight ways you can explore on a deeper level, like seeing a collection of the artist’s works or even scrolling through the museums where you can view the paintings on the wall,” Google said.

In a similar update to its mapping service, Google Maps will now show additional information at specific locations like National Museum in New Delhi and Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Mumbai.

Art pieces at these places on Google Maps will carry an annotation next to them offering more information.

“Now as you walk through the rooms of the museums including Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Mumbai or National Museum in New Delhi on Google Maps, you’ll see clear and useful annotations on the wall next to each piece.

“Clicking on these annotations will bring you to a new page with more information provided by hundreds of the world’s renowned museums. You’ll also be able to zoom into high – resolution imagery — getting you closer to these iconic works than you ever thought possible,” the company said. (PTI)

