sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Now, get comprehensive info on art on Google Search and Maps

Posted on 22/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Now, get comprehensive info on art on Google Search and Maps

NEW DELHI, June 21: Art enthusiasts can now explore the world of art comprehensively, thanks to the updated Google Search and Maps services.
A search on Google about a work of art will now fetch additional details including the place where it can be found, the artist who made it, the material used and so on.
“Next time you search for an artist like M F Husain, Google Search will pull up an interactive knowledge panel that will highlight ways you can explore on a deeper level, like seeing a collection of the artist’s works or even scrolling through the museums where you can view the paintings on the wall,” Google said.
In a similar update to its mapping service, Google Maps will now show additional information at specific locations like National Museum in New Delhi and Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Mumbai.
Art pieces at these places on Google Maps will carry an annotation next to them offering more information.
“Now as you walk through the rooms of the museums including Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Mumbai or National Museum in New Delhi on Google Maps, you’ll see clear and useful annotations on the wall next to each piece.
“Clicking on these annotations will bring you to a new page with more information provided by hundreds of the world’s renowned museums. You’ll also be able to zoom into high – resolution imagery — getting you closer to these iconic works than you ever thought possible,” the company said. (PTI)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Business-left. Bookmark the permalink.

State

Scroll to Top