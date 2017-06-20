Kovind gets NSG security cover

sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Posted on 20/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
NEW DELHI: NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind has been accorded a ‘Z+’ cover of NSG commandos by the Union Government.

Officials said the ‘black cat’ commandos force will secure Kovind, who resigned today as the Bihar Governor.

A security and threat analysis carried out by central security agencies favoured an armed security cover for the presidential candidate, who till now had a similar cover by virtue of being the Bihar Governor.

They said a squad of 10-12 armed National Security Guard NSG) commandos will be with Kovind, along with escort and pilot vehicles.  (AGENCIES)

