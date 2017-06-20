Kovind gets NSG security cover

NEW DELHI: NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind has been accorded a ‘Z+’ cover of NSG commandos by the Union Government.

Officials said the ‘black cat’ commandos force will secure Kovind, who resigned today as the Bihar Governor.

A security and threat analysis carried out by central security agencies favoured an armed security cover for the presidential candidate, who till now had a similar cover by virtue of being the Bihar Governor.

They said a squad of 10-12 armed National Security Guard NSG) commandos will be with Kovind, along with escort and pilot vehicles. (AGENCIES)

