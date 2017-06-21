sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Ayurveda specialist appointed spl secy in Ayush ministry

Posted on 21/06/2017

NEW DELHI, June 20: Ayurveda physician ‘Vaidya’ Rajesh Kotecha has been appointed as special secretary in Ayush Ministry.
Usually a senior bureaucrat is appointed to such a post.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Kotecha’s appointment for three years on a contract basis, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.
Vaidya (meaning physician) Kotecha is chief consultant of Chakrapani Ayurveda Clinic, Jaipur.
The appointment is in line with the Centre’s efforts to bring in specialists from the private sector in the government.
Last year too, former IAS officer and well known sanitation specialist Parameswaran Iyer was appointed Secretary, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.
Iyer, who had taken voluntary retirement from Indian Administrative Service, was appointed on contract basis for a period two years.
He had worked as Senior Rural Water Sanitation Specialist at the United Nations between April 1998 and February 2006.
Iyer is known as leading water and sanitation specialist worldwide.
The mandate of the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation is to provide technical and financial assistance to the states for accelerating rural sanitation coverage, among others. (PTI)

