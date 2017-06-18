sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Compensation for disabled paramilitary jawans upped to Rs 20L

Posted on 18/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

NEW DELHI: Ex-gratia compensation for paramilitary personnel, injured in action leading to 100 per cent disability, has been increased from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The enhanced compensation will be applicable to all central paramilitary personnel whose disability is attributed to or aggravated in service on or after January 1, 2016, the home ministry said in an office memorandum recently.

“It has been decided to revise rate of ex-gratia lump sum compensation from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 20 lakh with effect from January 1, 2016 for 100 per cent disability to CAPF and Assam Rifles on the basis of recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission,” it stated.

For cases with less than 100 per cent disability, the amount of ex-gratia compensation may be reduced in proportion to the degree of disability. (AGENCIES)

