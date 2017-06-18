Robbers make off with SBI ATM in Anantnag district

SRINAGAR: Unidentified robbers decamped with an automated teller machine (ATM) of State Bank of India (SBI) in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, the police said today.

The robbers broke open the ATM at Zirpora in the Bijbehara area of the district last night, said a police official.

They made off with the machine, he said, adding that the amount of cash in it was not immediately known.

A case was registered in this regard and further investigations were on, said the police official. (AGENCIES)

