Singers should be given priority for playback: Mika Singh

MUMBAI: Mika Singh says singers should be given priority over film stars when it comes to doing playback in films.

Of late a lot of female and male actors have done playback for songs in their films and also managed to strike a chord with the audiences.

“I believe if an actor is the right fit for a particular song then by all means he or she should be given the song. However, singers should be given priority,” Mika told reporters.

On the ongoing trend of popular songs from the 90s being recreated, be it AR Rahman’s “Hamma Hamma” or dance number “Tamma Tamma”, the 40-year-old singer says he is in favour of it.

“Our music directors have created some amazing songs which are now being recreated. I think it’s great that songs are being recreated. It is a great way for our youth of today to connect with these songs. I am all for it. You will soon here something from me too..I’ll keep it a surprise.”

Mika, who has collaborated with Salman Khan for films like “Ready”, “Kick”, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” among others, was all praise for the superstar.

“Salman Khan is Salman Khan…Very few can even come close to the legend. Whether he acts or sings his fans are always ecstatic. I have always loved working with him and we have been very lucky for each other,” he says. (AGENCIES)

