Breaking News:

Lt Gen AK Sharma hands over ex-gratia to wife of GREF man martyred in Pak firing

Posted on 16/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

 

JAMMU:  General-Officer-Commanding White Knight Corps Lt Gen AK Sharma today presented ex-gratia to the wife of  GREF man martyred in Pakistani firing.

Lt Gen AK Sharma visited forward areas in Krishna Ghati Sector and met the troops deployed along the Line of Control and commended them for their constant vigil and valiant actions taken to thwart the inimical designs of Pakistan.

He exhorted the troops to continue to work with zeal and dedication to live up to the motto of ‘Naam, Namak and Nishan’.

“During his visit, he also met the family of Mohammed Parvez, a GREF worker, who was killed in Pakistani shelling in Mankote area of Mendhar on Jun 2, 2017,” defence spokesman here said.

He expressed solidarity and assured all support to the family and presented an amount of Rs One Lakh to Safir Akther, wife of the braveheart on behalf of the Lt Gen D Anbu, Army Commander, Northern Command.       (AGENCIES)

