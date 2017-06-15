Elderly woman dies after being hit by truck in Kishtwar

KISHTWAR: An elderly woman was crushed to death by a truck in Kishtwar district today.

Somi Devi (60), a resident of Kuleed, was on a morning walk at Sangrambhata area of the district when the incident happened, a police officer said.

She died on the spot, the officer said, adding that the body was handed over to her family for last rites after all legal and medical formalities were carried out.

Police have registered a case and seized the truck. A hunt is on to nab the truck driver.

