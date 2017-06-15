sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

Elderly woman dies after being hit by truck in Kishtwar

Posted on 15/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
KISHTWAR:  An elderly woman was crushed to death by a truck in Kishtwar district today.

Somi Devi (60), a resident of Kuleed, was on a morning walk at Sangrambhata area of the district when the incident happened, a police officer said.

She died on the spot, the officer said, adding that the body was handed over to her family for last rites after all legal and medical formalities were carried out.

Police have registered a case and seized the truck. A hunt is on to nab the truck driver.

