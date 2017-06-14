CBI carries out searches in a bank fraud case of Rs 184 cr

sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
NEW DELHI: The CBI today carried out searches at 10 locations in a multi-city operation after registering a case against a general manager of IDBI Bank and seven others for allegedly cheating United Bank of India to the tune of Rs 184 crore.

The agency has registered the case on a complaint of United Bank of India against private individuals Ashish Jhunjhunwala, Naveen Gupta, Ayush Lohia, Lalit Mohan Chatterjee, Bimal K Jhunjhunwala, who were all directors of Ramsarup Industries limited.

The then independent directors of the company including Debashish Sarkar, presently General Manager of IDBI Bank, former executive director Vijaya Bank Mohammed Shahid and retired IAS officer Murari Lal have also been booked by the agency.

“They allegedly cheated UBI, Kolkata, to the tune of Rs 184.43 crore through the loan amount of Ramsarup Utpadak (Unit-II) of M/s Ramsarup Industries Ltd by diverting a sum of Rs 130.95 crore to a group company M/s RAV Dravya Pvt Ltd,” CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said. (AGENCIES)

