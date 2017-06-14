sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Bimber Gali sector in Jammu and Kashmir

Posted on 14/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Jammu : Pakistan today violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Bimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to ANI report. Indian Army gave befitting reply to this unprovoked firing from Pakistan side, the report says. Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and 82 mm mortars from 0500 hours to 0545 hours, the report says. This comes after terrorists had attacked security forces yesterday. 13 jawans were injured and four service rifles looted in the attacks which had taken place in a span of four hours, according to PTI report. On June 11, Pakistani troops had resorted to firing and shelling on forward posts along LoC and International Border in Rajouri and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian troops to retaliated.

As many as five attacks had taken place. Four in south and one in north Kashmir. A grenade was hurled at a CRPF camp at Ladiyar in Tral area of Pulwama district. 10 paramilitary jawans were injured in the attack, a police official said. In the second attack, the militants opened firing on the security personnel guarding the residence of a retired high court judge at Anchidora in Anantnag district, resulting in injuries to two cops, he said. The police chief said the ultras snatched four self-loading rifles from the cops posted there.

The third attack took place on a CRPF camp at Padgampora in Pulwama, but no one was hurt in it as the grenade hurled by the militants exploded mid-air. The militants also hurled a grenade at Pulwama police station, resulting in minor injuries to a policeman. Another attack took place near Bomai in North Kashmir’s Sopore, but no damage was caused (Agencies)

