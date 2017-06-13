sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

Download e-admit card, instructions: UPSC to candidates

Posted on 13/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Download e-admit card, instructions: UPSC to candidates

 

NEW DELHI:  All aspirants for the civil services preliminary exam on Sunday have been asked to download the e-admit card “well in advance” to avoid last minute rush, the UPSC has said.

     The Union Public Service Commission has stopped issuing paper admit cards for the past few years and candidates are required to download it from its website.

     “To avoid the last minute rush, candidates are advised to download their ‘e-admit card’ and ‘Important Instructions to the Candidates’ well in advance,” the UPSC said in its latest advisory.

     They have been asked to check the e­admit card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to UPSC’s notice immediately.

     Candidates should note that any omission, mistake, discrepancy in encoding or filling in details in the OMR answer sheet, especially with regard to roll number and test booklet series code, will render the answer sheet liable for rejection, it said.

     In a set of dos and don’ts, UPSC has asked candidates not to bring any costly items inside the examination venue.

     “Electronic gadgets like cellular/mobile phones, any other devices for communication, laptop, blue tooth device, and calculator are banned inside the examination hall.

     “Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action against the candidates concerned including debarment from future examinations/selection,” UPSC has said.

     The civil services examination is conducted annually by the Commission in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

     The civil services preliminary examination 2017 is scheduled to be held on June 18.

     A large number of students appear in this prestigious test from across the country. About 4.59 lakh had taken last year’s civil services prelims.

     Of these, 1,099 have been declared successful in the test, result of which was declared on May 31.

     The e-admit card can be downloaded from the website– www.Upsconline.Nic.In. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top