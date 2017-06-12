‘Yeh Ballet’ to be screened at London Indian Film Festival

MUMBAI: “Yeh Ballet”, a virtual reality (VR) documentary, directed by Sooni Taraporevala is set to be screened at London Indian Film Festival.

The film by the “Little Zizou” director documents the journey of two boys living in the chawls of Navi Mumbai, pursuing their dream of dance through scholarship.

“Yeh Ballet” captures the story of the boys in three phases. The first part puts forth the perspective of Amir and Manish and their ballet instructor Yehuda Maor on how he discovered the child prodigies.

The second part showcases them moving on the streets of Mumbai and third shows them dancing to realise their potential.

According to Taraporevala, she wanted the audience to feel as if two boys are on the streets, turn around and see who is coming behind or be in the middle of the dance hall and have them perform around the VR rig.

Director of “An Insignificant Man”, Khushboo Ranka has turned producer for the movie, which will also be presented at UK’s Sheffield Doc fest.

“Yeh Ballet” is a VR documentary experience from ElseVR, the non-fiction VR platform by Anand Gandhi’s Memesys Lab.

Taraporevala, a long time collaborator of Mira Nair, has also written the screenwriter of “Mississippi Masala”, “The Namesake” and “Salaam Bombay”. (AGENCIES)

