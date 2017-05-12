The army, the para-military force, relatives, friends and a large number of his village folks have mourned the martyrdom of Lieutenant Umer Fayaz of 2nd Rajputana Rifles, who had come home to Hermain in Kulgam district on leave to participate in the marriage of a friend. Armed and masked militants barged into his house in darkness and took him away. Next day his dead body was found at a little distance from the village.

Are the militants fighting a freedom struggle? What kind of freedom struggle is this? Because he was a soldier of Indian army, should he have been killed for that charge? He was a native of Kashmir and had joined army after passing through the military training college in Pune. It is nothing but embedded hatred against the Indian army which has through past seven decades always come to the help and assistance of the civilian population whenever needed. Be it a devastating flood or furious fire, be it a killer earthquake or any other natural calamity, the army has always been there to render whatever help it can to the suffering masses of people. At many times army jawans have helped the local civilian population at the risk of their lives. Army has been setting up medical camps for free treatment of eye ailments; it has arranged Bharat Darshan in which school going kids are taken on All India tour and shown what India is. Army has always behaved as a patronizing force friendly to the people, especially the youth. How sad all these voluntary services are rendered by the army and in return see how militants have treated martyred Lt Umer Fayaz. We salute the martyred son of the soil. In fact the entire nation salutes him, and we promise to him that we shall continue our fight against militancy and their nefarious designs in the valley of Kashmir.

Entire nation has expressed shock and anger on this dastardly murder of a valiant soldier. The army commander has ordered massive hunt in the area to apprehend the culprits. They will not escape the retribution.

