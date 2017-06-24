sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

5 LeT OGWs booked under PSA in Bandipora; sent to Jammu

Posted on 24/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
SRINAGAR:  Five LeT Over Ground Workers (OGWs) arrested on June 2 have been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) and sent to a Jammu jail, official sources said here today.

  They said police busted a LeT module on June 2 by arresting five OGWs, all residents of Hajan, in Bandipora.

 The sources said OGWs identified as Sunaullah Dar, Shabir Ahmad Dar, Bashir Ahmad Mir,  Mohammad Younis Bhat and Hilal Ahmad Parrey, all residents of different areas of Hajan.

 The PSA was slapped on them and they have been shifted to Kotbalwal jail in Jammu, sources said. (AGENCIES)

