5 LeT OGWs booked under PSA in Bandipora; sent to Jammu

SRINAGAR: Five LeT Over Ground Workers (OGWs) arrested on June 2 have been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) and sent to a Jammu jail, official sources said here today.

They said police busted a LeT module on June 2 by arresting five OGWs, all residents of Hajan, in Bandipora.

The sources said OGWs identified as Sunaullah Dar, Shabir Ahmad Dar, Bashir Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Younis Bhat and Hilal Ahmad Parrey, all residents of different areas of Hajan.

The PSA was slapped on them and they have been shifted to Kotbalwal jail in Jammu, sources said. (AGENCIES)

