5 feared killed, 3 injured after tree falls on cable car at Gulmarg

SRINAGAR : Five people were feared killed and three others injured when a tree fell on a cable car chair at world famous ski resort of Gulmarg this afternoon, official sources said.

They said a tree fell on one of the chairs of Gandola Cable Car, connecting Gulmarg base camp with Affarwat, the highest skiing point, resulting in death of five people and injuries to three others.

The injured were rushed to hospital in a very critical condition, they said, adding further details were awaited. (AGENCIES)

