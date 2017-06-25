sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

5 feared killed, 3 injured after tree falls on cable car at Gulmarg

Posted on 25/06/2017
5 feared killed, 3 injured after tree falls on cable car at Gulmarg

SRINAGAR :  Five people were feared killed and three others injured when a tree fell on a cable car chair at world famous ski resort of Gulmarg this afternoon, official sources said.
They said a tree fell on one of the chairs of Gandola Cable Car, connecting Gulmarg base camp with Affarwat, the highest skiing point, resulting in death of five people and injuries to three others.
The injured were rushed to hospital in a very critical condition, they said, adding further details were awaited. (AGENCIES)

