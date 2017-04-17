J&K will see ‘destruction’ only till PDP-BJP remains in power: Omar

JAMMU : National Conference working president Omar Abdullah today alleged that till the PDP-BJP will remain in power, the state of Jammu and Kashmir will only see ‘destruction’.

“The present dispensation has failed to control the situation and till they (PDP-BJP) remain in power, the state will witness only destruction,” Mr Abdullah told reporters here this morning.

He further said that the situation in present government’s rule has gone worst.

“For the first time this has happened that police had to issue such an advisory, asking cops not to go to their homes. Policemen cannot go home to meet their families. So, what else proof is required that situation is out of control?

“This Government has failed to hold peaceful Parliamentary polls. The Lok Sabha seat itself left by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is still vacant and has not yet filled,” he added.

“In the present situation, there is only ‘darkness’ around, nothing else. Despite such a situation in Kashmir valley, Ms Mufti is holding the chief ministerial chair and it is ‘shameless’ for her.

“Soon after Srinagar Lok Sabha polls results were announced, (former Chief Minister) Farooq Abdullah demanded that either Ms Mufti should resign or her Government should be dismissed.

The Governor should intervene. Governor’s Rule must be imposed to normalise the situation as the Government has failed on all fronts,” Mr Abdullah further alleged.

On a question that Government has blamed the National Conference for the prevailing turmoil, Mr Abdullah said, “had any NC worker been arrested or booked so far in any of the cases for these allegations?

The constituencies dominated by the National Conference like Chadoora or Charar-e-Sharief…we got small number votes there.

“From Eidgah–we got less than 400 votes. If we had created disturbance, we would have done it in PDP dominated areas, not those where NC has its hold,” said Mr Abdullah.

These allegations are only excuses, but the truth is that situation has gone out of government’s control, he added and said, “they have failed at all.”

On attack on political workers, Mr Abdullah said, “attack on political workers is from the day militancy had started.”

In case of Shopian attack, he said, “the public prosecutor was attacked, whether for his any political affiliation or being a public prosecutor, he had given any wrong judgement for which he paid the price, is needed to be probed.” (AGENCIES)

