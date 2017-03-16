Gilgit, Baltistan, PoK are integral parts of India: Dy CM

JAMMU: Against the backdrop of reports that Pakistan is all set to make Gilgit, Baltistan its province, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh today said that both the regions and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) are and will remain integral parts of India.

Terming the step as unconstitutional, Dr Singh said, “It is also against the spirit of Shimla agreement.” “Pakistan had agreed to decide all Indo-Pak issues bilaterally, specially with regard to J&K, but they are violating the norms.

“There exists 1984 Resolution passed in Indian Parliament that Gilgit, Baltistan and PoK are part of India and that the only outstanding issue with Pakistan,” Dr Singh added.

He said on one hand, Pakistan is trying at international fora to resolve the issue, but on the other hand, it is pushing the terrorists and creating violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It will not resolve the crisis, but will further hamper the Indo-Pak relations,” the Deputy Chief MInister warned. On Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti pitching for revocation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Dr Singh said, “Consideration can be given to the areas having peace and calm.” AFSPA withdrawal can be thought, only if peace prevails, he added. (AGENCIES)

