Posted on 6/02/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday wishes for MS Dhoni’s daughter

MUMBAI:  Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has wished ace cricketer MS Dhoni’s daughter, Ziva on her birthday.

Ziva turned two today.

The 31-year-old actor, who starred as the former Indian cricket captain in the biopic, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, took to Twitter to wish the little one.

Sushant wrote, “A very happy birthday to this little angel. #ziva,” alongside a grayscale picture which shows the actor cuddling the birthday girl with Dhoni smiling at the two of them.

Dhoni married Sakshi Singh Rawat in 2010 and Ziva was born five years later. (AGENCIES)

