Temporary outage ok if internet is abused for violence: IT Min

NEW DELHI: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today favoured uninterrupted availability of internet in Kashmir, but justified “temporary intervention” when internet or social media is abused for violence and hatred.

“The problem is that at times internet and social media … At times they are abused for violence and for encouraging hatred. So, temporary intervention has to be there. But I do take your point that Kashmir does need proper uninterrupted availability of internet … I take that point,” the Minister said speaking at `Raisina dialogue’ here.

The Minister was replying to a question from the audience that while Digital India is growing there is internet ban in Kashmir “many times a year”.

“..So how it will function in Kashmir when there is an internet ban all the time,” said the young man who asked the question. (AGENCIES)

