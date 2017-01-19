Breaking News:

Converted Hindus, engineers among 52 ISIS terrorists held by NIA

Posted on 19/01/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

NEW DELHI: Hindus and Christians converted to Islam besides Muslims were among 52 people arrested for allegedly being ISIS terrorists, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said today, adding they included engineers and post-graduates.

Almost 80 per cent of the accused had formal schooling and rest went to Madrassas, it said.

The agency registered a highest of 12 Islamic State (ISIS) terrorism-related cases and arrested these accused last year. It is the highest number of cases and arrests made by the NIA in a year since its inception in 2009.

In 2015, only two such cases were registered, the NIA said.

Those arrested for allegedly being ISIS operatives were of different age group. A total of 28 were in 18-25 year group, 20 between 25 to 40 years and four were above 40 years, it said.

A highest of 20 accused were graduates or engineers, 13 were matric passed, 12 were diploma holders, four were senior secondary passed while three were post-graduates with Master of Arts or Master of Computer Application degrees, the NIA said whe releasing data on the arrests. (AGENCIES)

 

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News, News. Bookmark the permalink.

More Related News

Markets

NASDAQ5570.00  chart+14.35
S&P 5002271.47  chart-0.42
INFY14.455  chart+0.015
GCG12.CMXN/A  chartN/A
^NSEBANKN/A  chartN/A
GOOG807.84  chart+1.77
MSFT62.8086  chart+0.3086

Weekly Special

Scroll to Top