Proposal to ban JeM’s Azhar to be brought again at UN: France

NEW DELHI: Throwing its weight behind India, France today said it will ensure that the proposal to designate Pakistan-based JeM Chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist is “reintroduced” at the Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

The strong assertion was made by Jacques Audibert, Diplomatic Adviser to French President Francois Hollande, weeks after China blocked India’s move to get the Pathankot attack mastermind banned by the UN.

He also exuded confidence on India becoming member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) notwithstanding stiff opposition by China on admitting India into the 48-nation grouping.

“We will make sure that demand is reintroduced. We are still hopeful that the UN will designate him (Azhar) as a terrorist soon,” Audibert told reporters on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue when asked about the Azhar issue. (AGENCIES)

