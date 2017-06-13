41 employees placed under suspension

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, June 12: DDC Kupwara today conducted surprise inspection of various Government offices and institutions located in Trehgam and Kralpora tehsils.

During the surprise check, 41 officials of various departments were found un-authorizedly absent and placed under suspension with immediate effect. In addition, BDO Trehgam, Qadirabad Kralpora, Divisional Manager SFC Kralpora , CDPO Trehgam , ZEO Trehgam, AEE Electric Sub Division office Trehgam, AEE R&B Sub Division office Trehgam Kralpora were called upon to explain their position in view of their absence from their respective headquarters and offices within three days, following which action as necessary, would be initiated against the concerned.

The District Development Commissioner, Kupwara further cautioned the officials to maintain their presence in their respective offices for performing their duties and in the event of any dereliction, stern action as per norms would be taken against the erring officials.

The offices inspected include Government Higher Secondary School Hirri Kralpora, PHC Trehgam Kralpora, SDAO Office Trehgam, ZEO office Trehgam, CDPO office Trehgam, R&B Sub Division office Trehgam Kralpora, Block Development office Trehgam Qadirabad Kralpora, Electric Sub Division office Trehgam and DFO Kehmil, Divisional Manager SFC Kralpora.

