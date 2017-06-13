sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

41 employees placed under suspension

Posted on 13/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
KUPWARA, June 12: DDC Kupwara today conducted surprise inspection of various Government offices and institutions located in Trehgam and Kralpora tehsils.
During the surprise check, 41 officials of various departments were found un-authorizedly absent and placed under suspension with immediate effect. In addition, BDO Trehgam, Qadirabad Kralpora, Divisional Manager SFC  Kralpora , CDPO Trehgam , ZEO Trehgam, AEE Electric  Sub Division office Trehgam, AEE  R&B  Sub Division office Trehgam Kralpora were called upon to explain their position in view of their absence from their respective headquarters and offices within three days, following which action as necessary, would be initiated against the concerned.
The District Development Commissioner, Kupwara further cautioned the officials to maintain their presence in their respective offices for performing their duties and in the event of any dereliction, stern action as per norms would be taken against the erring officials.
The offices inspected include Government Higher Secondary School Hirri Kralpora, PHC Trehgam Kralpora, SDAO Office Trehgam, ZEO office Trehgam, CDPO office Trehgam, R&B Sub Division office Trehgam Kralpora, Block Development office Trehgam Qadirabad Kralpora, Electric Sub Division office Trehgam and DFO Kehmil, Divisional Manager SFC Kralpora.

