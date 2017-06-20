4 DySPs shifted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: Director General of Police (DGP) Dr SP Vaid today ordered transfer and postings of four DySPs.

Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, DySP Police Component (PC) Srinagar and Sachit Sharma, DySP PC Chadoora will swap places.

Dr Azhar Rashid, DySP IRP 18th battalion has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Srinagar against an available vacancy.

Ravinder Singh, DySP IRP 9th battalion has been transferred and posted as DySP IRP15th battalion against a vacancy.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With