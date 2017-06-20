4 DySPs shifted

sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Posted on 20/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, June 19: Director General of Police (DGP) Dr SP Vaid today ordered transfer and postings of four DySPs.
Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, DySP Police Component (PC) Srinagar and Sachit Sharma, DySP PC Chadoora will swap places.
Dr Azhar Rashid, DySP IRP 18th battalion has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Srinagar against an available vacancy.
Ravinder Singh, DySP IRP 9th battalion has been transferred and posted as DySP IRP15th battalion against a vacancy.

