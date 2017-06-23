38 killed in 3 blasts in 2 Pakistani cities

PESHAWAR/KARACHI: At least 38 people were killed and 121 others injured today in Pakistan where a twin blasts tore through a market crowded with Eid shoppers in the minority Shia dominated Parachinar tribal area and a suicide attacker blew up his explosives-laden car in Quetta.

The suicide bomber blew up his explosives-laden car near Inspector General of Police Ehsan Mehboob’s office in Quetta, the capital of the Balochistan province, killing at least 13 people, including seven policemen, and wounding 21 others.

The blast was claimed by both the local affiliate of the Islamic State terror group and by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), a splinter group of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Thirteen people, including seven policemen, died in the suicide car bombing, officials said.

Hours later, two back-to-back blasts tore through a market crowded with the people shopping for Eid in the Shia- dominated city in the Kurram tribal region, killing at least 25 people, mostly Shias, and injuring 100 others (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With