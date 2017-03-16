Breaking News:

3 officials among 4 arrested

Posted on 16/03/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Mar 15: The State Vigilance Organization (SVO) today arrested four persons including three officials of the Rural Development Department, block Baghati-Kanipora and a former Sarpanch for their involvement in misappropriation of Government funds in construction of latrine points.
The arrested officials have been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Dar, Assistant Engineer, Sub Division Baghati-Kanipora, Tariq Ahmad Sheikh, Technical Assistant to MGNREGA, block BK Pora, Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Multi Purpose Worker and Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Misger, then Sarpanch Halqa Donniwari.
A case had earlier been registered by the Vigilance Organisation for conducting verifications into the allegations that officers and officials of the Rural Development Department of block Baghati-Kanipora had misappropriated Government funds in construction of number of latrine points in Halqa Donniwari.
During investigations, randomly selected 37 beneficiaries of TSC, 13 latrine points were found non-existent. This way, an amount of Rs 66,300 had been misappropriated during the year 2012-13.

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in jammu news, Todays story. Bookmark the permalink.
  • pramod Khajuria

    Also focused on the periphery and conduct such measure

More Related News

Markets

NASDAQ5901.00  chart+0.24
S&P 5002378.25  chart-3.13
INFY15.34  chart-0.43
GCG12.CMXN/A  chartN/A
^NSEBANKN/A  chartN/A
INTC35.27  chart+0.13
GOOG852.12  chart+3.34

Weekly Special

Scroll to Top