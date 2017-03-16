3 officials among 4 arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 15: The State Vigilance Organization (SVO) today arrested four persons including three officials of the Rural Development Department, block Baghati-Kanipora and a former Sarpanch for their involvement in misappropriation of Government funds in construction of latrine points.

The arrested officials have been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Dar, Assistant Engineer, Sub Division Baghati-Kanipora, Tariq Ahmad Sheikh, Technical Assistant to MGNREGA, block BK Pora, Riyaz Ahmad Mir, Multi Purpose Worker and Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Misger, then Sarpanch Halqa Donniwari.

A case had earlier been registered by the Vigilance Organisation for conducting verifications into the allegations that officers and officials of the Rural Development Department of block Baghati-Kanipora had misappropriated Government funds in construction of number of latrine points in Halqa Donniwari.

During investigations, randomly selected 37 beneficiaries of TSC, 13 latrine points were found non-existent. This way, an amount of Rs 66,300 had been misappropriated during the year 2012-13.

