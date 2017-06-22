3 LeT militants killed in Pulwama

Srinagar : Three militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district early today.

On a tip off about presence of a group of LeT militants hiding in New Colony Kakapora in Pulwama, Special Investigation Team (SIT) Srinagar, 50 RR of army, SOG Pulwama,182 and 183 Battalions of CRPF launched cordon and search operation last evening.

Militants fired upon security forces during the search operation leading to a gun battle in which an army Major identified as Major Kartik suffered minor shoulder injury due to bullet. The encounter continued till morning and three militants were killed.

Two of them have been identified as Majid Mir of Kakapora and Shabir of Aghanzipora Padgampora.

ENDS

