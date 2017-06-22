sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
3 LeT militants killed in Pulwama

Posted on 22/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Srinagar : Three militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district early today.

On a tip off about presence of a group of LeT militants hiding in New Colony Kakapora in Pulwama, Special Investigation Team (SIT) Srinagar, 50 RR of army, SOG Pulwama,182 and 183 Battalions of CRPF launched cordon and search operation last evening.

Militants fired upon security forces during the search operation leading to a gun battle in which an army Major identified as Major Kartik suffered minor shoulder injury due to bullet. The encounter continued till morning and three militants were killed.

Two of them have been identified as Majid Mir of Kakapora and Shabir of Aghanzipora Padgampora.

 

 

