22 kanal of State land retrieved, Rs 7.36 lakh fine imposed on power defaulters

RAJOURI, July 19: In two major drives against illegal encroachment and illegal power connections launched by district administration, Rs 7.36 lakh fine was imposed on power defaulters and 22 kanal of State land was retrieved by removing illegal encroachments.

The district administration today imposed a fine of Rs 2,44,086 in 73 inspections conducted on various feeders in five subdivisions. In last 4 days, a total fine of Rs 7,36,634 has been imposed in such cases. Four FIRs have also been registered in cases of illegal usage of power in Rajouri-II Division.

The drive against power theft by PDD was launched by District Development Commis-sioner, assisted by concerned Executive Magistrates and Police earlier this week. In all 461 inspections have been conducted and Rs 7.36 lakh fine imposed.

Today a fine of Rs 92,880 was imposed in Sunderbani, Rs 69,573 in Rajouri-II, Rs 53,633 in Rajouri-I, Rs 17000 in Koteranka and Rs 11000 in Nowshera. Pertinently, Rs 2.04 Lakh fine was imposed in Kalakote yesterday. Highest fine of Rs 3.64 Lakh has been imposed in Rajouri-II division. More than 12 welding connections operating illegally were also disconnected.

Meanwhile, District Administration, Rajouri launched a major anti-encroachment drive for removal of illegal encroachments along PWD road in which 5 km road length was cleared from illegal structures on Kheora-Choudhary Nar road.

The drive was conducted by a joint team of Revenue, PWD and Police with assistance from CRPF. More than 200 structures including extension of shops, sun-shades, kiosks, sheds and more than 500 steps constructed on acquired land of PWD were removed by a team comprising Tehsildar Rajouri, AEE PWD and SHO Rajouri along with field officials of the department.

Construction material worth lakhs of rupees dumped on road surface was also seized and confiscated. Nearly 22 kanals of State land was retrieved from encroachers, which was acquired by PWD for construction of road.

Three Government officials belonging to Education and Irrigation Departments involved in triggering anti-administration protest were also identified and directions issued to concerned district officers for initiating proceedings against them.

