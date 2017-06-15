20 Indian firms in top 100 companies in Asia300 ranking

NEW DELHI: As many as 20 Indian firms have been named in the top 100 of Nikkei Asian Review’s Asia300 companies list, which was topped by Taiwan’s Largan Precision.

According to the Nikkei Asian Review’s second annual Asia 300 Power Performers Ranking — a compilation of the most powerful and valuable listed companies in Asia, as many as three Indian companies have made it to the top 10 list, while none had made the cut in the previous financial year.

“India’s rise in the rankings is remarkable,” Nikkei said, adding Indian players held 10 of the top 30 spots, outperforming their Chinese and Southeast Asian counterparts.

The list was topped by Taiwan’s Largan Precision, the world’s leading maker of lenses for smartphone cameras.

Indian IT service provider HCL Technologies came in at the second place, followed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Tata Consultancy Services at the third and fourth place respectively.

Others in the top ten include, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co at the 5th position, Alibaba Group Holding (6th), Eclat Textile (7th), Vietnam Dairy Products (Vinamilk) (8th), Tencent Holdings, (9th) and Airports of Thailand at the 10th place. (AGENCIES)

