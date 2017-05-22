2 soldiers hurt in mine blast at LoC

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, May 21: Two soldiers received serious injuries in a mine blast near the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch last evening.

Official sources said that Hvaldar Iqbal Singh and Sepoy Manveer Singh of 5 Sikh Regiment were on patrol duty at a forward location near Nangi Tekri . One of them over stepped a land mine causing massive explosion.

Both were seriously injured and were rushed to nearby Unit Hospital at KG. They were later airlifted to Command Hospital, Udhampur.

