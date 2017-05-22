sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

2 soldiers hurt in mine blast at LoC

Posted on 22/05/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
MENDHAR, May 21:  Two soldiers received serious injuries  in a mine blast near the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch last evening.
Official sources said that Hvaldar Iqbal Singh and Sepoy Manveer Singh of  5 Sikh Regiment were on patrol duty at a forward location near Nangi Tekri .  One of them  over stepped a land mine causing massive explosion.
Both were seriously injured and were rushed to nearby Unit Hospital at KG. They were later airlifted to Command Hospital, Udhampur.

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in jammu news, State2. Bookmark the permalink.
  • Virendra Sason

    Very Strange, Indian soldiers are unaware of land mines? Who is responsible for it?

Scroll to Top