Breaking News:

2 DySPs attached

Posted on 23/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, June 22: Director General of Police (DGP) Dr SP Vaid ordered attachment of two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) with immediate effect.
According to the order issued, Ghulam Mohi Din, DySP IR-6th Battalion has been attached with Security J&K and Khurshid Ahmed, DySP JKAP-8th Battalion has been attached with Security Civil Secretariat.
Meanwhile, transfer order of Mushtaq Ahmed, DySP SSG to IR-8th Battalion has been cancelled.

