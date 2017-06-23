2 DySPs attached

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 22: Director General of Police (DGP) Dr SP Vaid ordered attachment of two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) with immediate effect.

According to the order issued, Ghulam Mohi Din, DySP IR-6th Battalion has been attached with Security J&K and Khurshid Ahmed, DySP JKAP-8th Battalion has been attached with Security Civil Secretariat.

Meanwhile, transfer order of Mushtaq Ahmed, DySP SSG to IR-8th Battalion has been cancelled.

