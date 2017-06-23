sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

18 killed, 100 injured in twin blasts in Pak’s tribal area

Posted on 23/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

PESHAWAR: At least 18 people were killed and more than 100 others injured today in powerful twin blasts at a crowded market in Parachinar area of Pakistan’s Kurram tribal district, bordering Afghanistan.

The first explosion occurred in Akbar Khan Market in Parachinar headquarters of Kurram Agency when people were busy shopping for Iftar and Eid, officials said.

The second blast took place as rescuers and bystanders rushed to aid those who had been hurt in the first explosion.

Officials said that 18 people were killed and at least 100 others injured in the explosions. (AGENCIES)

 

