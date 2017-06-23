18 killed, 100 injured in twin blasts in Pak’s tribal area

PESHAWAR: At least 18 people were killed and more than 100 others injured today in powerful twin blasts at a crowded market in Parachinar area of Pakistan’s Kurram tribal district, bordering Afghanistan.

The first explosion occurred in Akbar Khan Market in Parachinar headquarters of Kurram Agency when people were busy shopping for Iftar and Eid, officials said.

The second blast took place as rescuers and bystanders rushed to aid those who had been hurt in the first explosion.

Officials said that 18 people were killed and at least 100 others injured in the explosions. (AGENCIES)

